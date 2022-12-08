Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Questionable Tonight Against The Los Angeles Clippers
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Butler missed Tuesday's loss against the Detroit Pistons because of knee soreness.
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: Miami
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat -5.5
VITALS: : The Heat and Clippers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each team winning on their home court. The Heat are 37-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games ... For the Heat, Gabe Vincent (knee), Omar Yurtseven (ankle) and Jamal Cain (G League) are out, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
CLIPPERS
F Kawhi Leonard
F Marcus Morris
C Ivicka Zubac
G Paul George
G Reggie Jackson
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the two-game losing streak: “None of us are happy about this. You walk in the locker room, nobody feels good about the last 48 hours. And again, as a reminder, just five days ago, we were coming off of a very good road win. But we do have to collectively own this and that’s all of us. Everybody in the locker room and the coaching staff and myself, we have to do a better job.”
