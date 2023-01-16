Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Expected Back In Lineup Against Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was not listed on the injury report, meaning he should be available Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Herro missed the last three games because of Achilles soreness.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET

Where: State Farm Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: -1.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Hawks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win in Atlanta on 11/27. In that game, the Heat halted Atlanta’s streak of scoring at least 100 points in 40-straight games, which was the third-longest streak in Hawks history. Miami has now currently won four of the last five overall against the Hawks. The Heat are 74-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 27-38 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad)is questionable and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is probable. For the Hawks, Clint Capela (calf) is questionable, Tyrese Martin ( G League) is out and Trae Young (shoulder) is probable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Haywood Highsmith

HAWKS

F De'Andre Hunter

F John Collins

C Onyeka Okongwu

G Dejounte Murray

G Trae Young

QUOTABLE

Bam Adebayo on Victor Oladipo's growth: "His impact defensively is unreal," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "He's being one of those guys that does the dirty work ... On the offensive end, he's getting back in the floor. It reminds me of when he was the the All-Star Victor. He's just being a star in his role on our team."

