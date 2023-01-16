Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Expected Back In Lineup Against Atlanta Hawks
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was not listed on the injury report, meaning he should be available Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.
Herro missed the last three games because of Achilles soreness.
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET
Where: State Farm Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: -1.5
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Hawks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win in Atlanta on 11/27. In that game, the Heat halted Atlanta’s streak of scoring at least 100 points in 40-straight games, which was the third-longest streak in Hawks history. Miami has now currently won four of the last five overall against the Hawks. The Heat are 74-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 27-38 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad)is questionable and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is probable. For the Hawks, Clint Capela (calf) is questionable, Tyrese Martin ( G League) is out and Trae Young (shoulder) is probable.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Gabe Vincent
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Haywood Highsmith
HAWKS
F De'Andre Hunter
F John Collins
C Onyeka Okongwu
G Dejounte Murray
G Trae Young
QUOTABLE
Bam Adebayo on Victor Oladipo's growth: "His impact defensively is unreal," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "He's being one of those guys that does the dirty work ... On the offensive end, he's getting back in the floor. It reminds me of when he was the the All-Star Victor. He's just being a star in his role on our team."
MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES
Bam Adebayo blames mic for first-half issues against Bucks. CLICK HERE
Miami Heat social media team trolls Bucks guard Grayson Allen. CLICK HERE
ESPN analysts throw shade at Heat. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6
Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com