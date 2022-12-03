Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Has Best Scoring Game Since Returning From Injury

Herro had 22 points against in Friday's victory against Boston Celtics

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler had three assists in Friday's victory against the Boston Celtics but his best dime came before the game.

Butler missed the last seven games because of a knee injury. Before taking the court, he had a private conversation with guard Tyler Herro.

Butler wanted to make sure Herro was comfortable with him back in the lineup.

"Obviously, Jimmy was back," Herro said. "He's going to create a lot of offense. But he told me before the game, just keep playing how I've been and he'll fit in."

The talk proved worthy. Herro had 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting, including six 3-pointers. It was his most productive game since returning from an ankle injury two weeks ago.

Herro had shot 13 of 46 in the three previous games.

