Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo And Omer Yurtseven Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat will be once again without two key cogs this season.

The team announced guard Victor Oladipo and center Omer Yurtseven will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Oladipo is dealing with a knee injury while Yurtseven is sidelined with ankle soreness.

Both players missed Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Chicago Bulls. While the Yursteven injury is new, Oladipo has dealt with issues the past three year.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said they will aways remain patient with Oladipo.

“I don’t want to put any expectations out there about Vic,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I am extremely encouraged about his summer of work and what he’s done so far in training camp and the preseason. I just want for him to have that joy of just being out there again with the guys. I know he was able to do it last year in the postseason run. But last year was really frustrating for him, and lonely, not being able to participate in the regular season. He’s been able to have a real offseason, get ready for this season.”

