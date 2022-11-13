Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Does a Pre-Game Tribute for Actor Chadwick Boseman

The recent sequel to Black Panther was dedicated to the late actor.

Before the Miami Heat’s Saturday game against the Charlotte Hornets, shooting guard Victor Oladipo did the “Wakanda Forever” gesture from the Black Panther movies.

The sequel to the original movie, Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, came out Friday night. The movie has been highly anticipated due to Chadwick Boseman’s death more than two years ago. Boseman was supposed to continue his main role as Black Panther, but passed away due to an undisclosed four-year battle with colon cancer. Black Panther 2 paid tribute to Boseman, and many remember the actor through the film.

The two were linked in 2018 during the NBA Dunk Contest, when Oladipo was with the Indiana Pacers. He wore a Black Panther mask that was presented to him by Boseman.

Oladipo has not been in the lineup the entire season. He talked about the redemption season he was planning to have, but injuries have kept him out of the Heat lineup. Oladipo’s career has been drastically impacted by injuries, and it continues to keep him out of the Heat rotation.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

