NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 6: Zach Lavine Knocks Down 11 Threes to Take Down 76ers

Zach Lavine had a monster performance against the Philadelphia 76ers with 41 points on 11 of 13 shooting from the arc.

Julius Randle leads the Knicks to their first road win vs. the Toronto Raptors since 2015. Randle ended the night with 32 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Kevin Durant had 33 points, 10 rebounds and three assists against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. Despite shooting less than 35 percent from the field, Durant was able to keep his foot on the gas to give the Brooklyn Nets their 13th victory in the last 14 games.

Terry Rozier’s season-high 39 point performance helped the Charlotte Hornets in their blowout victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic continues his MVP campaign with another triple-double on the season. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.