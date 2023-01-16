Report: Atlanta Hawks' Problems Began Last Year In Playoffs Series Against Miami Heat

Today, the Miami Heat face an Atlanta Hawks team that is apparently in disarray

Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were on the brink of the NBA Finals.

Now, they are a "team in turmoil" according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. And the Miami Heat played a role in the beginning of problems.

Last year the Heat defeated the Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. The article details the fading relationship between Hawks All-Star Trae Young and former team president Travis Schlenk.

"The relationship between Schlenk and Young has deteriorated over recent months. Issues began following Game 2 of the playoff series against the Miami Heat last year. In the return to Atlanta, Young chartered a private flight and did not inform the team, according to several people familiar with the situation. In the middle of the playoffs, Young was fined."

The Hawks enter today's game against the Heat at 21-22 and ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

