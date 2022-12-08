Should The Miami Heat Go After Cam Reddish?

The New York Knicks are reportedly trying to trade the small forward

At 11-14, the Miami Heat are searching for answers to help them turn things around.

The Heat may have to start thinking about making roster changes. One possibility could be New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. The Knicks are reportedly seeking to trade Reddish, a third-year player out of Duke.

They also have communicated that they are willing to attach (Immanuel) Quickley or Reddish to (Evan) Fournier to make a trade work, league sources said," wrote Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Reddish, who was the No. 10 pick in the 2019 draft, has been considered a disappointment. He is averaging 8.4 points in 21 minutes this season and was recently pulled out of the rotation.

Still, teams love Reddick's potential because he's only 23. A report by the website nbaanalysis.net suggested trading Reddish for Heat guard Victor Oladipo.

The oft-injured Oladipo recently returned the Heat lineup Tuesday but has yet to establish any consistency because of knee issues.

