Social Media Personality Boosie Badazz Responds to Gabrielle Union’s Comments About Him ‘Being in the Closet’

Boosie and Union have been sending shots at each other.

Boosie Badazz has never been one to shy away from speaking his opinion. The 2000s rapper has been large on social media with his controversial statements. One of his biggest targets has been Zaya Wade, the transgender daughter of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Boosie Badazz’s latest comments were toward Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, who suggested he was “in the closet” in a 2021 interview with journalist Jemele Hill.

“He’s so preoccupied,” Union said. “You’ve got a lot of d*** on your mind. Something you want to go ahead and tell us?”

Boosie Badazz responded in a tweet, throwing shots at Wade and Union.

“The whole world know I love women and the world know your husband loves d***,” he said. “I hope you don’t think blacks look at y’all like a power couple. They don’t! I had refused to talk about y’all in interviews and here you go. Go bang him with that d**** and wait on a script you little white girl!”

https://twitter.com/BOOSIEOFFICIAL/status/1599596246871613441?s=20&t=5DLJGFovHHRe0yjsT6is2w

Boosie Badazz’s comments are nothing new. In 2020, he went on a rant against Wade for allowing his daughter to change her gender.

“Dwyane Wade you going too f****** far dawg,” Boosie said. “That is a male. A 12 year old. At 12, they don’t even know what their next meal is gonna be. He might meet a woman at 16 and fall in love with her, but his d*** gonna be gone. If he’s gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d*** off bruh.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8t15ehhM-J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Wade and Union have continued to support their daughter’s decision amidst outside noise.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Nikola Jovic sent to the G League. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat feel they have a Big Four. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo moving closer to returning to lineup. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com



Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.