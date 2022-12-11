The Golden State Warriors Give NBA Great Bill Russell Same Treatment As Michael Jordan in Miami

The Warriors hung Russell's jersey in the rafters Saturday just like Jordan's at Miami Heat arena

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan now has company.

For the longest, NBA legend Michael Jordan was the only player to have his jersey hanging in the rafters at another team's arena. Now, legend Bill Russell has the same distinction.

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors held a ceremony before their game against the Boston Celtics. Russell's Celtics' No. 6 jersey will hang at Chase Center in San Francisco just like Jordan's Chicago Bulls No. 23 does in Miami.

Russell, who passed away earlier this year, is considered among the league's greatest players. He won 11 championships with the Celtics.

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley had Jordan's jersey retired in 2003 as a show of respect. Jordan is widely considered the greatest player in NBA history, leading the Bulls to championships in all six of his Finals appearances.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Saturday's loss to Spurs. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra explains the final possession against Spurs CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat to need to find a better level. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com