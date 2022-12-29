VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Explains Why Tyler Herro Thrives In Clutch Situations

The knock on Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is he unable to do much other than shoot the basketball.

Lately, Herro is silencing the critics. Herro had nine assists in Wednesday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. He shot just 6 of 17 from the field but found a way to impact the game with more than shooting.

"Tyler's playmaking was really important," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He had probably four or five shots in his wheelhouse that bounced around all over the rim and didn't go down. I was as shocked as he was on some of those. So he made the adjustments and made some really plays to set up other guys. That's part of his continuing evolution as an offensive playmaker that is not just scoring but it's what ever best shot we can generate for the team."

Herro is averaging a career-high 4.6 assists. He made a point to work on his playmaking skills in the offseason. His improved was needed Wednesday because the Heat were playing without point guard Kyle Lowry.

"Just being able to set guys up and getting into the paint, drawing multiple defenders and hitting the right guys," Herro said. "My teammates were able to knock down shots."

