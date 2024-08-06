NBA Scout Intrigued By Miami Heat Starting Kel'el Ware Beside Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat are hoping rookie Kel'el Ware is the long-term partner for All-Star Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt.
Ware, selected No. 15 in the NBA Draft, showcased serious potential this summer en route to a selection on the All-Summer League First Team. The choice raised some questions on draft night considering Duke's Jared McCain was still on the board, but it's clear the Heat's scouting department is not one to doubt.
An NBA scout shared with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla their thoughts on the pick.
"This is not a very good draft, not a very deep draft. So you kind of want to get a body. He's a big body, runs good, and here's the thing: he's been coached by an NBA coach," said an NBA scout who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "[Woody] runs his organization just like the NBA does, so the guys that come out are going to understand that part. Plus, Woody is a no-nonsense type of guy, and the Heat are a no-nonsense organization. So hopefully that culture he got at Indiana will transition."
NBA readiness is one of the most valued aspects of a player for the Heat. 2023 first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. spent four years with the UCLA Bruins, thriving in his rookie campaign.
Ware is looking to continue the trend at just 20 years old after averaging 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds on 58.6 percent shooting as a sophomore at Indiana. While these stats won't land him a starting spot right away, the scout is entertained by an eventual pairing between him and Adebayo.
"I honestly think the Heat do a great job of recognizing fit, and so for me, he has a chance," the scout shared. "I don't know if he'll come out of the gate [starting]. I always thought my man, Jaime, should've started. Once they decide he's our guy and they start really working with him, they do a really good job."
Ware is joining the roster at a perfect time to receive mentoring from Adebayo, who is hitting his prime at 27 years old.
