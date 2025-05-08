Jalen Brunson Had Hilarious Reaction to Josh Hart's Mid-Press Conference Food Order
The New York Knicks may have overcome a 20-point deficit to defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, unexpectedly extending their series lead to 2-0, but Knicks forward Josh Hart had other things on his mind—namely, what he was going to have for a postgame snack.
Speaking with the media after the 91–90 victory, Hart was caught looking down and scrolling on his phone, appearing quite locked into whatever he was doing.
So when a reporter then mentioned how he thought Hart was posting on X—"I thought you were tweeting, so I kept refreshing"—the forward opted to clarify what was going on.
"Oh nah, I was trying to order some Uber Eats," Hart replied, totally matter-of-factly.
The best part, though, was Jalen Brunson's reaction, which involved a very subtle smirk of amusement but also a very obvious (and hilarious) head shake of disapproval.
Watch that all below:
After his team-leading 23 points, with 43 minutes played, Hart definitely earned the right to a bit of takeout. But it is objectively hilarious that he couldn't wait any longer to place that order. Hope it tasted just as good as the W.