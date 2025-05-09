Opinion: Miami Heat Should Approach Kevin Durant With Caution
After getting lapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs, the Miami Heat remain linked to All-Star players who may become available this offseason.
First on the list is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who reportedly shared mutual interest with the Heat.
On draft night, the Heat have up to three tradeable first-round picks with the ability to include pick swaps. To make a Durant trade work financially, a trade would likely include the contracts of Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson.
My take: the Heat are right to hold off on giving up a chunk of their draft capital and young players in a trade for Durant.
In his latest article outlining potential options for the Heat this summer, longtime Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson threw a bit of cold water on the Heat's potential Durant pursuit.
"The sense here is that while the Heat might again pursue Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Miami isn’t going to offer all of its first-round inventory for a 36-year-old with one year left on his contract," Jackson said. "But Houston’s interest in Durant has been overstated, according to reports. Minnesota could become a top contender for Durant if the Wolves don’t win a championship."
According to reports around the trade deadline, the Heat thought the price was too high when discussing Durant trade talks with the Suns.
Although he is still a top 15 player, the Suns don't have the leverage to ask for a haul of picks due to Durant's expiring deal. The fact he turns 37 before next season starts is also a factor. The Suns' potential return for Durant likely depends on how much other contenders are willing to offer.
The Suns made Durant available before the trade deadline around the same time the Heat were trying to trade Jimmy Butler. Apparently, there were talks with the Golden State Warriors before Durant shared his disapproval. Additionally, the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs also had interest.
My guess is the Heat will work to find a workable compromise with the Suns, a first rounder or two and a young player like Nikola Jovic or Kel'el Ware along with the aforementioned salaries to make the deal work.
It's been reported15-time All-Star Kevin Durant and the Suns are headed for a breakup this offseason.
In an article predicting where different big names may end up this offseason, a Bleacher Report writer forecasted Durant's future and came to a sunny conclusion.
"Prediction: Durant is traded to the [Miami] Heat."
This verdict was reached after examining all the reasons why the other teams reportedly interested shouldn't or won't go after him this summer.
"The Rockets and Spurs have the assets to go after Durant, but both should be prioritizing younger stars to grow with their cores. Durant will turn 37 in September. New York is low on draft picks after the Mikal Bridges deal and shouldn't be in a hurry to shake up what's become a strong starting five led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. That leaves the Timberwolves and Heat as the most likely destinations, although one should be far more desperate than the other," Swartz said. "With Minnesota still alive in the playoffs and Miami swept out in the first round, the Heat should already be placing calls to new Suns general manager Brian Gregory about acquiring Durant."
While the Heat were eliminated in in the first round of the playoffs, the Phoenix Suns didn't make the Play-In Tournament. The Heat finished with just one more win than the Suns.