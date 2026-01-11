Miami Heat-Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 11, 7:00 p.m. EST, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 98.1 FM, AM 930 (Oklahoma)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (20-18) and Oklahoma City Thunder (32-7) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Oklahoma City has currently won four-straight against the Heat while Miami had won six consecutive prior to that. The Heat are 30-44 all-time versus the OKC Thunder during the regular season, including 16-21 in games at home and 14-23 in games on the road.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

THUNDER

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Aaron Wiggins

C Chet Holmgren

F Lugentz Dort

F Jalen Williams

Spread: Heat +14.5 (-115), Thunder -14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Heat +590, Thunder -850

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -106, under -114)

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

THUNDER

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out - Calf

Nikola Topic: Out - Testicular Cancer

Thomas Sorber: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on if the blowout loss to Indiana Pacers was about not hitting enough shots or if there was more to it than that: "I mean, no, we had plenty of opportunities to work our way back in to it. It felt like emotionally, mentally, physically, we were really ramped up and ready to play in Chicago. Tonight, I don't know if I have that feeling, particularly to start this game, and they made us pay for it."

"Started out with turnover, score, turnover and then foul, foul, foul, and then we were playing from behind and in the mud the rest of the way. It's a level of inconsistency right now, not the entire season, right now, that we have to correct to put ourselves in better position to win."

