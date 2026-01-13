Ja Morant is reportedly targeting the Miami Heat

With two-time All-Star Ja Morant reportedly soon to be on the outs with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Miami Heat appear to be a preferred destination of his, according to Sports Illustrated's Rachel Nichols.

"I know he wants to go down there, from what I've heard, I just I can't imagine that would be a smart move."

"This Ja Morant-to-Miami talk, people have not spent enough time around the Heat. I think there is a misconception about Heat culture, right, is that Heat culture is some boot camp for wayward souls. It is not. 'Oh, gee, don't worry, the Heat will clean them up.'; Heat culture is 'we are tough and we are disciplined, and you either play by our rules or you leave and go home. We are not here to babysit you and hope you get up to our level.' And that is why the players who have worked there have really worked." Rachel Nichols

In 18 games this season, the 26 year-old is averaging 19 points, 7.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and a steal in 28.3 minutes per game, converting on 40.1 percent of his field goals and 90 percent of his free throws.

"Ja Morant and the way he approaches the game seems to me to be the opposite. I mean, to live down in Miami, I used to cover that team.," Nichols concluded. "It just seems to me to be the opposite of what that team represents and stands for."

According to other reporters, it seems Morant could be acquired at a somewhat similar price point to what the Washington Wizards got Trae Young for (two helpful veterans, no draft picks, no recently-drafted young players).

The Heat can theoretically offer a package centered around one of Tyler Herro or Andrew Wiggins along with the expiring contract of Simone Fontecchio. Terry Rozier and his conundrum of a contract and situation could end up factoring in here but there isn't exactly any clarity there.

As far as what it would take outside of salary-matching, the Heat have two first round picks and multiple pick swaps, as well as the rookie-scale contracts of Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and Pelle Larsson.

The question is: would they actually be willing to part with any of these players or the draft capital, even if just a first round pick swap?

Currently under contract through 2027-2028, ($39.4 million this season, $42.1 million next season, $44.8 million the year after), Morant is eligible for a three year, $178 million extension this offseason.

