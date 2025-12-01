The Miami Heat are currently 13-7 and in 4th in the Eastern Conference. They look to continue their hot start in December with a more favorable schedule.

December 1st vs LA Clippers

The Heat and Clippers meet for the 2nd time this season. The Heat claimed the first victory in a tight contest 120-119.

December 3rd @ Dallas Mavericks

The Heat travel to Dallas to play the Mavericks looking to sweep the season series after winning the first game 106-102.

December 5th @ Orlando Magic

The Heat travel to Orlando and look to avenge their season opening loss to the Magic in which they fell 125-121.



December 6th vs Sacramento Kings

On the second night of a back to back the Heat play a struggling Kings team at home for the first matchup between the two this season



December 9th @ Orlando Magic (NBA Cup)

The Heat return to Orlando to face the Magic for the 3rd time in the year, and 2nd time in 4 days to see who advances to the NBA Cup Semifinals on 12/13/25. If they lose this game a "makeup" game will be scheduled against the loser of the Knicks vs Raptors game.



December 18th @ Brooklyn Nets

The Heat will travel to Brooklyn to face a Nets team that is near the bottom of the NBA standings for the first time this year.

December 19th @ Boston Celtics

The Celtics might be missing Jayson Tatum, but they are still a formidable opponent and one the Heat will always be amped up for. This will be their first meeting of the season.

December 21st @ New York Knicks

The Heat will travel to New York to face a tough Knicks team for the 3rd time this season. They have split the season series 1-1 so far.

December 23rd vs Toronto Raptors

In a matchup between the two most surprising teams in the Eastern Conference so far the Heat welcome in the Toronto Raptors. This will be the teams first meeting this year.

December 26th @ Atlanta Hawks

The Heat will travel to Atlanta for a division matchup against the Atlanta Hawks and young star Jalen Johnson. This will be the teams first meeting.

December 27th vs Indiana Pacers

On the second night of the back to back the Heat will be back in Miami to face the defending Eastern Conference champions.

December 29th vs Denver Nuggets

Lastly in December the Heat will welcome in the sensational Nikola Jokic and the always dangerous Denver Nuggets. The Heat will look to avenge a November loss of 112-122.