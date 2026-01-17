If you were to tell a Miami Heat fan that Jaime Jaquez Jr. would be one of the best 4 players on the Heat this season, I am sure no one would believe you. We are halfway through the season, and that is currently the case. Jaquez Jr. has been sensational and has completely revived his NBA career.

Last season Jaquez Jr. had a sophomore slump for the ages, but he has broken out to be one of the favorites for the 6th Man of the Year award and might even get votes for Most Improved Player. His bounce back has been one of the bright spots for the Heat this season.

Jaquez Jr. has been dominant off the bench this season and has filled nicely into his role as the second unit ball handler. He is consistently energizing the Heat. His energy is infectious to his teammates, and it does not go unnoticed. It is common place to be watching a Heat game and notice the shift when Jaquez Jr. checks into the game.

Leaders in Points Per Game off the Bench…



Takeaways? pic.twitter.com/MNcbExcDNo — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) January 16, 2026

His relentless attacking of the basket puts so much pressure on the defense that it forces them to decide between two bad options. Do they let him take his matchup one on one, or do they send help a risk him fining the open man. So far this year the defense has largely chose to let Jaquez Jr. attack his man and it has worked out beautifully for Miami.

At this point in the year Jaquez Jr. is not only leading the whole NBA in bench points per game, but he is leading by a wide margin. He is currently averaging 15.9 points per game off the bench and in 2nd place is Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves averaging 14.5 points per game.

The stats get even better for Jaquez Jr. when we look at fourth quarter field goal percentage. This is when things get tighter on the offensive end and it typically gets harder to score, but not for the Heat’s star sixth man. He is currently 4th in the entire NBA in field goal percentage in the fourth quarter at 55.8%.

Best 4th Quarter FG% For The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 100 Total FGA) :



1. Giannis Antetokounmpo — 66.4%

2. Alperen Sengun — 58.8%

3. Scottie Barnes — 56.2%

4. Jaime Jaquez Jr. — 55.8%

5. Evan Mobley — 55.1%

5. Nikola Jokic — 55.1%

7. Amen Thompson —… https://t.co/cNAKMZGs8N pic.twitter.com/6fwdBkEhU8 — Stat Defender (@statdefender) January 15, 2026

He has been able to generate consistent quality looks at the rim even when the defense is specifically trying to stop his drive. Jaquez Jr. is able to manipulate his defender with his fancy footwork or is able to absorb contact and go straight at his defender’s chest. As the season goes on do not be surprised If Jaquez Jr. starts to get more opportunities to run the offense for Miami. He certainly has the scoring to back it up.