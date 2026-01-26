Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads Heat past Suns

On the second night of a back to back the Miami Heat have defeated the Phoenix Suns 111 – 102. The Heat used a great first quarter to get the lead and never looked back. This win improved their record to 24 – 22 and to 12 – 19 against teams over .500/ This also puts the Heat into 7th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: A+

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) looks on during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr. continued his breakout season and put together another great performance. He continued to show the growth and maturity in his game. He was in complete control of the flow of the game and was able to get to his spots whenever he felt like it.

I also loved how he was able to impact the game in numerous ways, not only just scoring. He did a good job of limiting turnovers, having only two this game. He was great at getting paint touches and then using those to either get himself points or finding the open teammate for a good look. Jaquez Jr. finished this game with 20 points on 8/11 shooting, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 block.

Spo on Jaquez: "The advantage happened to be Jaime getting into the paint & making plays... We're at our best when he's a downhill guy for us and making the appropriate reads." pic.twitter.com/N2GYtDXLoZ — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) January 26, 2026

Norman Powell – grade C+

Jan 22, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots a jump shot during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Norman Powell was not his usual self but still found a way to be productive. He struggled mightily with his shot, it seemed as if this being the 5th game in 7 days was affecting him. He finished 5/21 from the field. His shot seemed short on most of his attempts from long range. The problem was not getting looks, it was simply making them. These games happen and are not a big deal.

Where Powell made an important impact was in his rebounding. He finished the game tied with Andrew Wiggins for a game high 10 rebounds. This was the most rebounds Powell has gotten all year, and it helped the Heat keep their lead. Powell finished the game with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

Dru Smith – Grade: B

Jan 22, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) takes the ball up the court during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dru Smith had been struggling the past few games, but this game was a step in the right direction. He was his usual active self on the defensive end creating havoc for the Suns offense at times. His ability to get deflections and steals continues to stand out. His defense will always be his calling card.

What helped him make an impact was his shot making. He finished an efficient 5/8 from the field and made several tough layups off good drives. Smith consistently hits unusual layups that catch the defense off guard. He finished this game with 11 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal.

More Miami Heat Stories