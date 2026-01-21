Stars show out as Heat get revenge vs the Kings

The Miami Heat have avenged their blow out loss vs the Sacramento Kings earlier in the season with a comfortable victory against the Kings. The Heat brought the energy and controlled this game from the start, showing that they are the much better team. This win improves the Heat’s record to 23 – 21 and keeps them 8th in the Eastern Conference. Miami is just 2.5 games back from 3rd place.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: A

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots a free throw against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo was coming off an abysmal performance against the Golden State Warriors, and he bounced back with an excellent game against the Kings. Even though he started the game struggling to make open looks, Adebayo was able to find his shot and scored with ease.

He also did a fantastic job of finding the open teammate and keeping the defense on their toes by making decisions quickly. It was important for Adebayo to have a good game against an opponent that had no match for him and he answered the call. He finished the game with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Ever since Bam's 1-for-5 start, he's seven for his last nine with four threes.



He's up to a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 4-of-5 from distance.@hothothoops @5ReasonsSports #HEATNation — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) January 21, 2026

Norman Powell – Grade: A-

Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Norman Powell once again scored comfortably for the Heat. He particularly excelled from behind the arc as he made 4 of his 6 attempts from distance. His confidence in his jump shot was seen early because he was not afraid to pull up in transition or from several feet behind the line.

What held his game back from receiving a higher grade was his 4 turnovers. Powell has a bad habit of stepping out of bounding near the corners after receiving a pass and it happened against the Kings once again. Powell finished the contest with 22 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Pelle Larsson – Grade: A+

Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Pelle Larsson once again shows he is the perfect player for the Heat’s roster. This team needs his toughness and his energy. He is a willing cutter and constantly racks up layups because of his off ball movement. Against the Kings he showed that he is capable of doing everything on the court and was vital to the Heat’s success. The team seems to flow better when he is on the court.

Larsson did his job perfectly and this is not the first time. He is making a strong case to be a permanent starter, even when Herro returns to the starting lineup. Larsson excels in the intangibles but stuffs the box score also. His final stat line was 16 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, 0 turnovers and 1 steal.

Pelle Larsson tonight:



16 points

9 assists

6 rebounds

7 for 8 from two

Elite defense on Kings top scorers



pic.twitter.com/xwWAU4Tnu2 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 21, 2026

