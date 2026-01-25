Ranking the Heat's trade assets as the trade deadline approaches

As the trade deadline gets closer it is time to evaluate the Miami Heat’s trade assets. For this exercise I am going to omit veteran players that would only be traded for a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, so that takes out Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell. Everyone else is fair game.

1. Kel’el Ware

Jan 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and guard Mike Conley (10) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The most valuable Heat asset will change depending on who you ask, but I went with Kel’el Ware due to his age and potential. Ware also earns this spot because Tyler Herro has missed most of the season. Ware is the most talented player on the Heat and has had dominant stretches this season.

Ware has the talent to do almost everything on the court. He has rapidly improved throughout his career but still has a lot he can improve on. Teams would be ecstatic to acquire a young talent like Ware through a trade. Ware is the type of talent that could be an enticer for a star.

Ware’s biggest deficiency is his consistency in his motor. This has been a problem even before he reached the NBA, but it has persisted. Despite this NBA teams would not hesitate to get Ware on their team.

2. Tyler Herro

Jan 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the basketball against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro has long been included in trade rumors. Virtually every year of his career he has been thrown in the trade machine. The funny thing is, the Heat have never once been looking to trade him. He has only been on the table for all-time greats.

Herro is a home grown All-Star and is better than he has ever been, He is a bucket from all three phases of the game now and has improved his body control to handle physicality much better. Herro possess one of the best floaters in the game today.

Herro’s has two big flaws. First, he is a liability on defense. He has improved on that end but is still getting picked on. Second and more importantly, he can not stay healthy. Last season was the healthiest of his career and he was rewarded with his first All-Star appearance. This season he has only played 11 games. Teams would love to acquire a player of his talent but would want to make sure he is able to play.

3. Andrew Wiggins

Jan 22, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Andrew Wiggins is a former All-Star and NBA Champion. He knows what it takes to win and plays good team basketball. He fits seamlessly with basically any play style due to his ability to morph his game.

Wiggins biggest strength is his defense. He is an excellent defender and offers a lot of versatility on that end. He is athletic enough to handle guards but can also take on forwards excellently. Wiggins would be a great player for any contender to acquire.

As the trade deadline approaches the Heat will certainly be scoring the market on how to upgrade their team. If Bucks star Antetokounmpo becomes available, then the Heat will trade whatever it takes. Ware, Herro, and Wiggins could be the key to completing a trade.

