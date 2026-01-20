Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings Injury Update: Key player might not suit up
The Miami Heat announced that center Kel'el Ware is now questionable to play in Tuesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Originally not on the injury report, the second-year big is listed with hamstring tightness.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Kel'el Ware: Questionable - Hamstring
Tyler Herro: Out - Rib/Toe
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
KINGS
Keegan Murray: Out - Ankle
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 10:00 p.m. EST, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBC Sports California
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), Sactown Sports 1140 AM (Sacramento)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (22-20) and Sacramento Kings (12-31) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. It will be the second night of a back-to-back after Miami played at Golden State on Monday.
Sacramento recorded a, 127-111, win earlier this season and has currently won three-straight against the Heat after Miami had won three consecutive prior to that. The Heat are 47-27 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 31-7 in home games and 16-20 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
KINGS
G Russell Westbrook
C Zach LaVine
C Maxime Raynaud
F DeMar DeRozan
F Precious Achiuwa
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -2.5 (-114), Kings +2.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Heat -144, Kings +122
Total points scored: 237.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on what went wrong against the Golden State Warriors: "Well you have to credit their defense for sure, it was active, but we're just coming off a few games where we face teams like that. Our decision-making was not great tonight and they made us pay for that, and it wasn't just the turnovers."
"The turnovers definitely hurt, especially at any swing moment, but some of our shot selection too, during moments where the game was starting to go the other way. Combination of that and then it was one of our poorer defensive games in a long time."
