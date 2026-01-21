Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell get Heat back on track in Sacramento

After a loss just 24 hours ago to the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat made it to Sacramento to complete the back to back.

Not only did Tyler Herro remain out, but Kel'el Ware was added to the injury report and ruled out due to right hamstring tightness.

Miami came out firing in this one, as shots were dropping and defensive capabilities shined. Things got chippy, the Heat played their fast style, and eventually got back on track in the win column.

So let's discuss some primary takeaways from tonight:

1. The Heat's first half: strong defense and hot shooting.

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It was a total 180 for the Miami Heat in comparison to a night ago. The team's defense came out scrappy, forcing a ton of turnovers and tough shots, which led to some open court, transition opportunities. As has been the case all season, this team's offense feeds off their defensive abilities. That early tone set on that end of the floor allowed the three point shooting to catch a rhythm. The team shot 15 for 24 from deep in the first half, as it came from everywhere across the entire rotation. Sometimes it's this simple: shooting and defense. Two signs of a strong showing in the basketball world.

2. Two Heat players setting an offensive tone.

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) celebrates after scoring during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

As the Heat found that offensive and shooting flow, it was coming from two primary areas: Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo. Powell had 15 points by halftime, as he knocked down four triples as he was operating both off the catch and dribble for deep pull-ups. Adebayo clawed his way to 12 points on 50% shooting at the halfway mark, even after an uneven start as he missed his first three shots. When these two guys specifically set a tone, it allows the role players on this team to.....actually be role players. An area that Pelle Larsson, Davion Mitchell, and even Simone Fontecchio and Myron Gardner thrive in. When the team's best guys are their best guys, it opens up the roster to play the way they like.

3. A role player rising, a role player reviving.

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The name Myron Gardner keeps getting mentioned in many of these postgame pieces, since whenever the guy finds a way to get minutes, he makes an impact. The on-ball defensive factor, chirping to get in opposing stars' heads, and showing offensive flashes. His rotation stock is on the rise. But there's another guys stock that has been somewhat revived as of late: Simone Fontecchio. After an unbelievable start to the season, he came back down to earth over the last month and a half as the shooting has dipped overall. But it's been creeping back up over these last few games. He's been impacting in other ways, specifically on the offensive glass with 11 in the last four games. Another solid three point shooting night could hint at a specialist finding his rhythm again.