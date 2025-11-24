The Miami Heat's scoring duo won't debut tonight after all

One likely in.....

And the other goes out.

Since the Miami Heat's theft of Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason, Miami Heat fans and observers have been anxiously, and in some cases nervously, awaiting the debut of Powell with last season's leading scorer Tyler Herro.

It didn't happen during the preseason, due to Herro's late summer ankle surgery.

It hasn't happened the first 17 games of the 2025-26, as Powell has averaged more than 25 points but Herro has yet to play, as the Heat have surprised most with a strong 11-6 record.

And even with Herro questionable for Monday night's home game against the Dallas Mavericks, and expected by most to debut, he won't get to play with Powell. The 32-year-old scoring sensation is out with a left groin strain, an injury he suffered Friday in Chicago, but returned to lead that victory and then one Sunday in Philadelphia. This will be Powell's fourth missed game of the season.

This likely cements Herro's placement in the starting lineup, unless a minutes restriction exists and coach Erik Spoelstra chooses to ease Herro in. Andrew Wiggins is also out with a hip flexor, so we could see Kel'el Ware remain in the lineup with Bam Adebayo up front, Pelle Larsson at small forward and Herro with Davion Mitchell in the backcourt.

If so, the Heat certainly have enough to beat the undermanned Dallas Mavericks, who are leaning on No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg but will likely be without Anthony Davis and several others, Kyrie Irving is also still recovering from surgery.

Powell will be needed going forward, however. He's doing things offensively early in his Heat tenure that only the likes of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade did for the Heat. And Miami needs to see how Herro and Powell connect, as they decide on contract extensions for both, or one. Powell's contract is up after this season, while Herro has another season remaining beyond this one.

They can do many of the same things on the court offensively, although Herro tends to have the ball in his hands more. Powell has been brilliant in catch-and-shoot situations.

The next chance to see them together might be Wednesday, when the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks, with a shot at the NBA Cup knockout round in Las Vegas likely on the line.