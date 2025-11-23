The Miami Heat's high-powered offense should be getting another high-powered scorer, very soon.

Actually, as soon as their next game.

The hope remains that Heat guard Tyler Herro's season debut will come tomorrow vs. Mavericks at Kaseya Center, according to a league source. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 23, 2025

The Heat's offense is running the NBA's fastest pace, everyone is involved, and they are currently leading the NBA in points per game.

Nobody expected this from the Heat, especially without Tyler Herro, their All Star from last season.

Herro has missed the beginning of the season due to offseason ankle surgery and is ready to return to action.

The exciting part about Herro's return is the start that Norman Powell is off too. Powell is averaging 25.4 points per game and engineering the NBA's number one offense. On top of Powells start the Miami Heat have a league high 8 guys averaging double digit points. An unselfish offense where everyone can score adds Tyler Herro who averaged 23.9 points per game last year.

Herro endured face guarding, double-teams, and limited help from the Heat's role players.

Herro should flourish in this new offense.

Powell agrees-

“I think we're going to complement each other with our play style," his new teammate Powell said. "We're both selfless players. We've already been talking about how we're going to be finding each other and looking for each other in transition and playing off one another.” Norman Powell

The biggest question surrounding Herro's return is whose minutes will he take. The Heat are 11-6 without Herro with wins against the Knicks (2-1), Cavs, and many more that they would have lost last year.

Our writer Brady Hawk has gone in depth on that here and I agree with his take.

"But in a rotation that would now have the shooting of both Herro and Powell on or off the ball, it means that Fontecchio's minutes are less dire. Herro and Powell are going to be staggered a ton whenever he gets back, which means every lineup should have a high level scorer and shooting threat." Brady Hawk

Herro and Powell will likely start together, and like Brady said, they will be staggered across all lineups, enabling the Miami Heat to score whenever and wherever they please, as they have been doing much of the season.

According to basketball reference, the Miami Heat have the third easiest schedule remaining this season and they have endured one of their toughest stretches this season without Tyler Herro.

Whether it is against Dallas or sometime later this week, Tyler Herro's return is eminent, and the NBA's most high-powered offense gets yet another weapon.

