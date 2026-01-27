The three Miami Heat players most likely to be traded

In the modern NBA under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, free agency is essentially dead.

And the Miami Heat are learning that themselves. After their last big move in acquiring Jimmy Butler, they have constantly fell short of the whale. So, the Mimai Heat have to make the most of their current assets, to gain more, especially in their pursuit of Giannis or a similar-scale superstar.

So not only do I believe that these players are most likely to be moved by the Miami Heat, but I also think they need to, so they can put themselves in a better position to acquire said superstar.

“Outside of the Ja Morant/Miami connection reported here two weeks ago, the Heat are thought to be seeking smaller-scale deals that would further fortify their asset war chest, positioning them for Giannis or a similar-scale superstar if & when they become available.” - @KellyIko https://t.co/PWBGSPupKe pic.twitter.com/4SWxnxIZPz — Dru (@dru_star) January 27, 2026

1. Andrew Wiggins

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) defends against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I've said it before and I'll say it again, Andrew Wiggins has to be traded. Although the Heat will likely end up being in a spot where they think they can win a playoff series, Wiggins is a player that needs to be on a contender. Wiggins is the perfect 3&D wing that can garner a large return --preferably one with a first-round pick-- and not only frees up money for Miami but gives them more ammunition.

2. Simone Fontecchio

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) reacts after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Simone Fontecchio has been up and down for the Miami Heat while doing the best he can to fill Duncan Robinson's shoes. Should the Miami Heat make a trade Fontecchio is ought to be involved. He has an $8.2 million dollar cap hit and is on an expiring contract, a huge luxury in modern NBA trades. He doesn't have much value by himself, but in a package centered around others, Fontecchio will be moved.

3. Terry Rozier?

Mar 31, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) handles the ball during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Listen, if the Heat make a trade, Rozier and his $26.2-million-dollar contract will likely be involved in the trade, forcing Adam Silvers hand. Unfortanatly, me, you, the media, and the Heat have no idea if Rozier can even be moved. In any deal, Rozier is almost the perfect candidate, no team has to try and fill him into their rotation for the rest of the season and the $26.2 million will be off the books come this Summer.

The Miami Heat are known to try and compete no matter what, but they also have to set themselves up for future success, and that means trading assets that will give them better ones in return, like Wiggins, while Rozier and Fontecchio can be used to help faciliate a bigger deal.

