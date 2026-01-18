The Miami Heat made the most out of trading their former franchise icon Jimmy Butler, and after a rough end to the 2025 campaign it is no argument that Andrew Wiggins has made the most of his time in Miami. The former #1 overall pick is having a career year from beyond the arc, a sneaky offensive rebounder, and an elite two-way presence for the Miami Heat.

Wiggins is averaging both a steal and a block per game, 15 points, 5 boards, and 3 assists while shooting 40% from three. If the Heat were truly contenders, Wiggins is a guy to hold onto, but in this case, Miami needs more assets, and moving Wiggins to a contender at their price, makes a lot of sense.

Here's a look at Andrew Wiggins top 10 metrics this season



-Strong iso defender

-Good post up player

-Good at chasing shooters off-ball pic.twitter.com/n4GppMnjHn — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) January 18, 2026

Valuable asset and future flexibility

The Miami Heat only have two first round picks available for trade, and don't have the necessary package to acquire a super star --like Giannis-- without parting with young talent like Kel'el Ware, JaimeJaquez Jr. or Kasparas Jakucionis, along with the available picks. And for a long time, the Miami Heat have failed to sell high on many assets, but they cannot make the same mistake with a player like Wiggins. The Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State Warriors have all been suggested as options and they each have valuable assets --including picks-- that Miami would surely want in return. Wiggins has a player option at the end of this season and could stay with a contender if the fit works.

Embrace the youth movement

Beyond regaining assets, Erik Spoelstra hasn't shown any interest in moving Wiggins to the bench, which is a progress stopper for the youth movement, and forces to Heat to play Erik Spoelstra's favorite, small ball. If the Miami Heat move on from Andrew Wiggins, it turns Pelle Larsson into a full-time starter, something that has provided the Heat success. The Miami Heat are 13-8 when Pelle starts this season and 14-5 when he plays 25+ minutes. An impact that can't go unnoticed.

Beyond Pelle, you move to the rotation, moving on from Wiggins enables many other Miami Heat players more run, especially when the team is fully healthy, Nikola Jovic --the recently extended forward-- Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, and possibly others like Myron Gardner.

Moving Wiggins is a move for the future, one with their current roster, and one that will give them the ammo to acquire the ultimate prize, a superstar, an alpha who can bring a championship back home to South Beach.

Asset management is essential in the modern NBA with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, and Miami needs to follow the course, starting with selling high on Andrew Wiggins.

