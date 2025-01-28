Report: Golden State Warriors 'Back In The Mix' For Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler
Another team is back in the mix to acquire Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler.
The Heat recently lowered their asking price after the disgruntled star's multiple suspensions. Butler has reportedly stated the only team he does not want to join are the No. 3 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference.
On X, NBA insider Kevin O'Connor reported the Golden State Warriors are interested in acquiring Butler.
The Warriors hold a 22-23 record, and are the No. 11 seed in the West. When the Butler trade saga began, the Warriors were one of his preferred destinations along with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. Many in league circles believed the Heat would ask for multiple players in return. One of those players is Jonathan Kuminga, who the Warriors have removed from trade discussions.
Another player that could reportedly be on the move is Andrew Wiggins. His $26 million contract is the second most expensive on their roster. Butler is making $48 million this season so there would need a lot more work to be done on the salary fronts for a deal to go through.
This season, Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting a career-high 54 percent from the field. Even at his age, Butler is still one of the better players in the NBA. Pairing up with Stephen Curry could turn the Warriors into legitimate contenders.
The Warriors made a big trade earlier this season, acquiring guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. With the addition of Schroder along with potentially acquiring Butler, the Warriors could turn into legitimate contenders.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
HEAT SLIP IN POWER RANKINGS
Amid the ongoing Jimmy Butler trade saga, the Miami Heat continue to sit with a record hovering around .500.
This week, the Heat are at the No. 16 spot in the latest edition of the NBA power rankings. Last week, they were No. 15.
Butler was suspended last week for two games as his trade situation continues to loom over the team. One bright spot throughout the Heat's unimpressive week was the performance of rookie Kel'el Ware.
"Rookie Kel’el Ware is now in the starting lineup, though he’s still played just 59 total minutes alongside Bam Adebayo," NBA.com's John Schuhmann wrote. "Ware had two more 20-point games last week (he’s one of five rookies with at least four), but the offense has been ugly on both ends of the floor (94.5 combined points per 100 possessions) in those double-big minutes.
The offense has been inefficent over the last few games for the Miami Heat.
Schuhmann added, "The Heat have scored just 105.7 points per 100 possessions over the 12 games that Butler has missed since Christmas. Their 29-point loss in Milwaukee on Thursday marked the fourth time they’ve been held under a point per possession over that stretch. They’re 6-6 in those 12 games, but only the Magic, Nets, Wizards and Hornets have been worse offensively since Christmas."
With their 22-22 record, the Heat are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. They reside half a game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, while also sitting half a game back from the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic.
This week, the Heat play three games. The team embarks on a two-game home stretch starting with the Magic on Monday before facing off against the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Then, they travel on Saturday to San Antonio for a matchup against the Spurs to conclude their week.
HEAT FAVORED TO LAND MIDDLETON
The Heat are the gambling favorites to acquire Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton at +250. In terms of odds, the team lies ahead both the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.
Middleton missed the first month of the season due to injury but has made an impact on a contending Bucks team. This season, Middleton is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field. From beyond the arc, he is shooting 36.6 percent, a decline from his prime years. He has seen some time off the bench this season due to those struggles from three-point range.
Middleton signed a three-year contract extension with Milwaukee in 2023. He played a big role throughout the team's 2021 championship run, while earning All-Star nods in 2019, 2020 and 2022. Since the Bucks' acquisition of Damian Lillard, Middleton has taken a role as the third scoring option.
Butler has reportedly not ruled out the Bucks as a trade destination. A swap involving him and Middleton is possible, although there will have to be facilitator teams involved to match salaries. Middleton has a $34 million player option for next season. Many in league circles expect that option to be picked up.
At 33 years old, Middleton could serve as the veteran spark to help the Heat with their playoff push.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
X: @SeanKJordan