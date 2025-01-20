Report: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler 'Focused' On Trade To Phoenix Suns
Jimmy Butler's trade saga is gaining even more momentum as the trade deadline nears.
Butler returned to the court Friday after a seven-game suspension from the Miami Heat. His suspension was issued after Butler stated playing with the Heat ruined his joy for the game.
As the Heat fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Butler is reportedly not as focused on winning. He is more focused on a potential trade to the Phoenix Suns according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.
"Jimmy's No. 1 focus is getting traded, preferably, to the Phoenix Suns. Everything else is secondary," Windhorst reported on Monday's episode of the Hoop Collective Podcast.
He continued, "And so, anything that you want to bring that's rational, if it doesn't mean getting traded to the Suns, Jimmy is not going to be interested in it right now. That's one thing you got to remember out of all of that. And that is the way he is operating."
Butler's trade request comes after an offseason where he requested an extension from the Heat. Given his age, Heat president Pat Riley and company were reluctant to extend him beyond this season.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia has said he is willing to extend 36-year-old star Kevin Durant after this season. With Ishbia's willingness to extend older players, it is understandable why Butler would want to move out west. Playing alongside All-Stars Durant and Devin Booker is enticing as well.
For Butler to move to Phoenix, the Suns would have to part ways with Bradley Beal. The 2012 first-round pick has recently taken a role off the bench. Beal's no-trade clause could make a deal difficult.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
REPORT: RAPTORS LOOK TO ENTER BUTLER SWEEPSTAKES
Jimmy Butler is reportedly intent on joining only a handful of organizations, the most notable being the Phoenix Suns.
However, the Toronto Star reported the Raptors look to involve themselves in the Butler trade saga.
"It’s not that they want Butler: His skill set, age, $52-million (U.S.) player option for next season, and longer-term financial desires make him about ill-suited to join this roster," Toronto Star's Doug Smith reported.
"But general manager Bobby Webster and president Masai Ujiri are trying to be facilitators — and benefactors — in what ultimately happens with Butler, the disgruntled Heat wing who has asked for a trade," Smith added.
The Raptors sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-31 record. Acquiring Butler doesn't make too much sense for an organization that is in the midst of a rebuild with young players such as R.J. Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley leading the team.
The Raptors do have a history of acquiring stars for one-and-done seasons, most notably trading for Kawhi Leonard prior to the 2018-19 season. The Raptors won the Finals that season before Leonard teamed up with Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers.
It is interesting that Webster and Ujiri want to land Butler during the ongoing rebuild. However, it seems the Raptors are an unlikely destination for the disgruntled star.
REPORT: BUTLER HAS NOT RULED OUT BUCKS AS TRADE DESTINATION
Every day, it seems more teams are being eliminated from the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes.
Earlier reports stated the Milwaukee Bucks were told to "back off" Butler. He hopes to get a contract extension this summer but the Bucks are tied long-term to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
However, The Athletic reported the Bucks may be back on the list of Butler's potential destinations.
"And while it remains unclear which teams are truly willing to get into the Butler business, two league sources insisted that the Milwaukee Bucks have not, contrary to reports, been told by Butler’s camp that he doesn’t want to play there," The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote Wednesday.
Although Butler has not reportedly ruled out Milwaukee, it seems unlikely he joins the Bucks. Antetokounmpo and Lillard's salaries are both over $48 million. With that amount of money on the books, it will be difficult for Butler to get his desired money with the Bucks.
Butler's reported preferred destination remains the Phoenix Suns. He hopes to join All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as the Suns attempt emerging as legitimate Western Conference contenders.
One other team reportedly crossed off Butler's list of destinations is the Memphis Grizzlies.
Butler's trade request comes after an offseason where he was denied a contract extension by the Heat. Butler is looking for a long-term extension but at his age, the team felt it was risky to extend him beyond his contract.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
