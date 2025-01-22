Report: More Teams Look To Get Involved In Jimmy Butler Deal
Many teams are looking to get involved in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes.
With Butler's expensive salary, a trade involving him could help. These facilitators are teams that can afford to jump in as a third or fourth team in a potential deal to help make financial constraints work.
Yahoo! Sports reported multiple teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference are looking to be facilitators in a potential deal.
"There have been whispers of the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors getting involved as well, but it seems the momentum is geared toward this getting done soon, perhaps in the next few days," Yahoo! Sports' Vince Goodwill wrote. "Detroit and Charlotte could operate as facilitators for a large deal, too, sources told Yahoo Sports."
These teams are not on Butler's radar but have the cap space to include some of their own players to work with salary constraints.
Butler has one preferred destination: the Phoenix Suns. To land Butler, the Suns would have to part ways with Bradley Beal. Beal has a no-trade clause but could waive it to join Miami. In recent weeks, he has taken a role off the bench in Phoenix.
Butler is currently making $48.8 million while Beal is making $50.2 million which means in most cases a 1-for-1 swap could work. However, both teams fall under the category of tax apron teams. The Heat would not be able to acquire Beal's contract straight up for Butler as Beal is making more money. That's where the facilitators can enter the fold.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
HEAT SUSPENDS BUTLER FOR TWO GAMES
After recently returning to the court, Jimmy Butler will find himself on the sidelines yet again.
The Miami Heat are suspending Butler for two games, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday.
This suspension comes after Butler has reportedly distanced himself from the organization amid trade rumors. Reports also state he had multiple occasions of missing team shoot-arounds, while also requesting private flights rather than traveling with the team. Earlier this month, he served a seven-game suspension after commenting that playing for the Miami Heat ruined his joy for the game. He returned to the court last week.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst also reported earlier this week that Butler's full focus is on his next trade destination. Earlier this week, Butler's preferred destination, the Phoenix Suns, traded for multiple first-round picks. The transaction is leading many to believe a trade between the Heat and Suns could be imminent. Butler's desire to team up with All-Stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Phoenix has been widely reported throughout the league.
Butler's trade request comes after an offseason where he unsuccessfully requested a contract extension from the Heat. Team president Pat Riley was reluctant to extend him beyond this season. Throughout the season, Riley and Butler have taken shots at one another publicly, reinforcing the rocky relationship between the disgruntled star and the front office.
Butler has a $52 million player option for next season. With all the issues he has with the organization, it is safe to say he won't exercise the option if not traded by the deadline.
REPORT: TIMBERWOLVES COULD BE INVOLVED IN BUTLER DEAL
The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly one of many teams interested in helping facilitate a deal for the disgruntled star according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
"My pal Doug Smith of The Toronto Star wrote earlier this week that the Raptors are volunteering to participate in an eventual Butler trade as a third or fourth-team facilitator that doesn't land Butler but takes part in the transaction," Stein reported on his Substack.
Stein continued, "When I relayed that to one well-placed source, I was told that 'about half the league' has made similar feelings known to the Heat as they try to concoct a trade that brings this saga to an end. That group is believed to include the Timberwolves ... but, again, in the role of trade facilitator and not with the intent to bring Butler back to Minnesota after he unforgettably forced a trade from the Timberwolves to the 76ers during the 2018-19 season."
A member of the Timberwolves in 2018, Butler ended his tenure in Minnesota on a rather sour note. He had an infamous outburst during a practice, calling out Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Butler also yelled at the front office, addressing his issues with the organization. He was traded to the 76ers a month later.
Butler is reportedly set on joining the Phoenix Suns to team up with All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. His $48 million salary may need to be matched with another team joining a potential deal, whether that team is Minnesota or another.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan