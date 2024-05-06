Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Likes Social Media Post Of Pat Riley Defending His Starting Spot
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro started for the majority of the 2023-24 season, but some argue that he's best coming off the bench.
Herro won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022, further pushing the agenda. However, he appears to be in agreement with team president Pat Riley, who defended him at Monday's press conference.
“That’s a narrative that’s out there," Riley said. "Tyler is a starter.”
Herro averaged 20.8 points on 44.1 percent shooting in 40 games as a starter in the 2024 regular season, compared to 20.7 points on 44.7 percent shooting in less than a dozen starts in his award-winning year. The 24-year-old used social media as his outlet of expression, liking a post from 'Five Reasons Sports', which discussed Riley's remark. He has since unliked the post on X (formerly Twitter).
Here's a look at what else Riley had to say:
RILEY GIVES THOUGHTS ON 65-GAME RULE
Riley was critical of the NBA recently implementing a rule where players need to compete in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for postseason awards.
"To me, it sends a message that it's OK to sit when you're not 100 percent when no one in this league is 100 percent," Riley said.
RILEY DISHES ON BUTLER'S RANT
Jimmy Butler is used to speaking his mind on any subject.
Well, so is Riley.
He responded to Butler's comments about how things would have been differently if he were healthy in the playoffs. The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
"For him to say that, I thought, is that Jimmy trolling or is that Jimmy serious," Riley said. "If you're not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut."
Butler was injured in the first quarter of the Heat's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last month in the Play-In Tournament. He struggled the remaining three quarters, leading the Heat to a loss.
