Inside The Heat

Could Jimmy Butler Pull A Robert Downey Jr. Avengers Move By Going To The Darkside Next Summer?

With heroes like Hulk Hogan and Robert Downey, Jr. turning from good to evil,, could Jimmy Butler leave the Miami Heat next summer? Could he join the dark side, the Boston Celtics?

Scott Salomon

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a collision during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a collision during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Heroes have a tendency to disappoint us.

Sometimes they start out as good guys, Then they turn to the dark side.

Take Hulk Hogan for example. Everyone loved him with his affable shtick as "The Hulkster" on WWE. However, after many years of playing the fan favorite, he turned dark. The blonde beard and mustache went black. He became Hollywood Hogan when joined the NWO.

He turned into the villain. He was the bad guy.

Now, Robert Downey, Jr., the hero who starred as Tony Stark in Iron Man, is going to the dark side. After being one of The Avengers' leaders, he is going from a deceased Stark to playing Doctor Doom in the next movie in the series starting in 2026.

Downey Jr., wants to destroy the Earth after once trying to save it.

Which brings us to the local sports perspective.

The move resembles if Jimmy Butler left the Miami Heat next summer to play for the hated rival Boston Celtics. When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers the first time, the Heat weren't a top rival.

The Heat and Celtics have met in the playoffs four times in the past five season, making Butler's departure greater.

Butler, a Heat fan favorite, would clearly become a super villain, The South Beach version of Doctor Doom, Booed every time he touched the ball for the Celtics at the Kaseya Center.

Just imagine Butler going rogue. Like Doom, wearing leprechaun green, cape and all. The Celtics shamrock serving as a signal evil is lurking.

This is all hypothetical but can you imagine Butler pulling a Downey Jr.?

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com,

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL