Could Jimmy Butler Pull A Robert Downey Jr. Avengers Move By Going To The Darkside Next Summer?
Heroes have a tendency to disappoint us.
Sometimes they start out as good guys, Then they turn to the dark side.
Take Hulk Hogan for example. Everyone loved him with his affable shtick as "The Hulkster" on WWE. However, after many years of playing the fan favorite, he turned dark. The blonde beard and mustache went black. He became Hollywood Hogan when joined the NWO.
He turned into the villain. He was the bad guy.
Now, Robert Downey, Jr., the hero who starred as Tony Stark in Iron Man, is going to the dark side. After being one of The Avengers' leaders, he is going from a deceased Stark to playing Doctor Doom in the next movie in the series starting in 2026.
Downey Jr., wants to destroy the Earth after once trying to save it.
Which brings us to the local sports perspective.
The move resembles if Jimmy Butler left the Miami Heat next summer to play for the hated rival Boston Celtics. When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers the first time, the Heat weren't a top rival.
The Heat and Celtics have met in the playoffs four times in the past five season, making Butler's departure greater.
Butler, a Heat fan favorite, would clearly become a super villain, The South Beach version of Doctor Doom, Booed every time he touched the ball for the Celtics at the Kaseya Center.
Just imagine Butler going rogue. Like Doom, wearing leprechaun green, cape and all. The Celtics shamrock serving as a signal evil is lurking.
This is all hypothetical but can you imagine Butler pulling a Downey Jr.?
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com,