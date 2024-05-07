All Hornets

Brandon Miller Finishes 3rd in Rookie Of The Year Voting

Only Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren finished ahead of Miller.

After an impressive rookie season, Brandon Miller has finished a deserved 3rd overall in Rookie Of The Year (ROTY) voting. As expected, 2023 1st overall pick Victor Wembanyama was voted first unanimously by the voters, with 2022 2nd overall pick Chet Holmgren finished second with 98/99 votes. Surprsingly, Miller did receive one second place vote. Did someone reward Miller's challenging context, or did they philosophically believe against sophmore years who missed their rookie year through injury being eligible?

Brandon Miller ended up with a total of 86 points to secure third, the remaining six vote getter were Jaime Jaquez who placed fourth place with 10 points, fifth Podziemski with 4 points and sixth Lively 1 point.

Miller started the season in a sixth man role, by the end of the season he was arguably the most effective offensive player on the team. After a slow start, Miller won three successive Rookie of The Month awards for January, February and March to match LaMelo Ball’s rookie year.

Miller’s third place finish is the best for any Charlotte player of the modern era outside of LaMelo Ball and Emeka Okafor who both won ROTY. In another year such as 2023 (Paolo Banchero) or 2022 (Scottie Barnes) Miller’s debut season would have been in contention for winning the award. Scoot Henderson did not finish top five in voting.

All-Rookie teams are yet to be announced, but it is all but certain that Miller will make 1st team all-rookie, despite what certain ESPN contributors might think

