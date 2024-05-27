All Hornets

LaMelo Ball & Brandon Miller Ranked in Top 25 Under 25 List

The Charlotte Hornets' duo considered to be among the best young players in the NBA.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 27, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) gives forward Brandon Miller (24) a low high five after a play against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Before you can be taken seriously as a small market franchise, you have to have a solid foundation in place and the Charlotte Hornets have exactly that in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Unfortunately, the two only played 19 games together thanks to Ball's lingering ankle injuries. In those games, the Hornets went 7-12.

Don't be fooled by the numbers, though. With Ball in and out of the lineup, the two were really never able to establish a chemistry on the court, in addition to several others that spent much of the season on the bench dealing with something. If Ball can stay on the court, the Hornets easily have one of the best young duos the league has to offer.

The Ringer recently ranked both players in their top 25 players under 25 list.

17. Brandon Miller

"In his first season, Miller quickly established himself as a franchise pillar. His GOAT is Paul George, and Miller paid tribute to him by producing a better rookie season than George’s, averaging 17 points, four boards, two assists, and at least one highlight play per night. His combination of athleticism, versatility, offensive efficiency, and smooth shooting has the Hornets giddy about his potential ascent into superstardom." - Rob Mahoney

20. LaMelo Ball

"When Ball plays, hedazzles. Being the face of the league isn’t just a matter of playing great basketball—it takes undeniable charisma and, just as crucially, a buzzing sense of possibility. You never quite know what LaMelo might do with the ball, and that alone makes him worth the price of admission." - Logan Murdock

