Zaccharie Risacher Scouting Breakdown + Fit With The Charlotte Hornets
As the 2024 NBA Draft approaches James Plowright and Chase Whitney will take a deep dive looking into some of the top prospects that the Charlotte Hornets could take in the first round. Below, you'll find the full episode along with a quick few thoughts on Zaccharie Risacher.
Risacher's offense
"The percentages will tell you he's a good shooter. But what I will say is before this season, he was not thought of as a good shooter. At the hoops summit last year, I spoke to various people who were at the practices and in the game itself and he didn't shoot a great ball. It kind of looked a little bit shy. But that's not anything of what we've seen this year. He's an extremely confident gunner. He really likes to let it go, he likes to shoot it from the corner and he has a super quick release."
Risacher's defense
"Often switches on to bigs and does a really, really good job of battling with them. Contesting post entries and things like that. I've been very impressed with his defensive side. He uses his length well, contests everything at the rim. A defensive Swiss Army Knife. The way I project him is like Herb Jones style defense. Versatile, can put him on anyone."
Fit with Hornets
"I think it's a fantastic fit. We've always said LaMelo Ball can't be the point of attack defender. Brandon Miller did it at times last year and I think he started the season well, but as his offensive usage went up, that side of the ball, for me, dropped in quality. I don't think he's somebody you want on your primary ball-handler, point of attack defender every single time especially not with the offensive load I expect him to carry
