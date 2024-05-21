Hornets Star LaMelo Ball Sued for Allegedly Driving Over Foot of 11-Year-Old Hornets Fan
Could things get any worse for LaMelo Ball? The Charlotte Hornets star has appeared in just 58 games across the past two seasons after battling numerous ankle injuries. Now, he is reportedly being sued for an incident that occurred on Oct. 7 at the Hornets' annual Purple and Teal Day.
Tamaria McRae, the mother of a then 11-year-old son, is accusing Ball of running over her son's foot with his car when asking for an autograph as Ball was leaving the arena, according to a report from Joe Bruno of WSOC-TV.
McRae says that Ball did not sign anything before driving off. Initially, she believed that her son had dropped something as he had fallen down, but quickly realized that Ball had driven over his foot, which caused her son Angell to break it.
McCrae also mentioned that her son has spent months of recovery in many different forms.
The lawyer of the case stated that Angell's family would've filed a claim with Ball's insurance to pay his medical bills, but the police report lacked key information, like Ball's insurer and even his own name.
Not only is Ball being sued, but so are the Charlotte Hornets. The family believes the Hornets should have more protections and measures for fans who would be trying to get to get close to the players.
Court documents have been filed as of 5/21/24, which can be seen below.