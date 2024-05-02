Bryce McGowens Likes the Idea of JJ Redick as the Next Hornets Head Coach
Bryce McGowens is set to enter the third year of his NBA career and with a new coaching staff entering the fold, he and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will have a blank canvas to work with.
McGowens has appeared in 105 games over his first two seasons, making 21 starts. The former second round draft choice out of Nebraska is averaging 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting 41% from the field and 33% from three for his career.
In a recent guest appearance on FanDuel TV, McGowens was asked by Chandler Parsons if he thinks JJ Redick, who interviewed for the head coaching vacancy, would be a good fit in Charlotte.
“Yeah, I do. He’s smart. He’s been around the game a long time. I feel like he’s a player’s coach, so I feel like it would be a great pickup. But I’m not sure where our ownership and front office are thinking towards, but I’m definitely excited for the team’s future and where we’re headed.”
The Hornets are casting a wide net in its search for a new head coach, although many believe Redick and Boston Celtics assistant, Charles Lee, are the frontrunners for the job.
