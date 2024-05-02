All Hornets

Bryce McGowens Likes the Idea of JJ Redick as the Next Hornets Head Coach

Charlotte's young guard is excited for the future.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 14, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens (7)
Feb 14, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens (7) / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Bryce McGowens is set to enter the third year of his NBA career and with a new coaching staff entering the fold, he and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will have a blank canvas to work with.

McGowens has appeared in 105 games over his first two seasons, making 21 starts. The former second round draft choice out of Nebraska is averaging 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and one assist per game while shooting 41% from the field and 33% from three for his career.

In a recent guest appearance on FanDuel TV, McGowens was asked by Chandler Parsons if he thinks JJ Redick, who interviewed for the head coaching vacancy, would be a good fit in Charlotte.

“Yeah, I do. He’s smart. He’s been around the game a long time. I feel like he’s a player’s coach, so I feel like it would be a great pickup. But I’m not sure where our ownership and front office are thinking towards, but I’m definitely excited for the team’s future and where we’re headed.”

The Hornets are casting a wide net in its search for a new head coach, although many believe Redick and Boston Celtics assistant, Charles Lee, are the frontrunners for the job.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS

LaMelo Ball Shows Off New Ink, Covering His Entire Back

The Three Biggest Needs for the Hornets

The Three Hornets Most Likely to be Traded This Offseason

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.