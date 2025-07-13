Chris Paul and his level of interest in the Charlotte Hornets revealed
Chris Paul has completed 20 seasons over the course of his illustrious NBA career. While he has played on some fantastic teams, he has never won an NBA championship.
In fact, Paul has only made the NBA Finals once in his long career, competing against the Milwaukee Bucks as a member of the Phoenix Suns back in 2021. He and the Suns would lose that series in six games.
Paul announced that the 2025-26 season would be his last. He is still looking for a team to play for, and the Charlotte Hornets would be happy to have him as the team transitions into trying to make the playoffs.
Unfortunately for them, Paul has no interest in playing for the Hornets. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Paul is not interested in playing in Charlotte at all.
Based on comments Paul has made, he is more interested in playing his final season closer to his family, which is located in LA. This is why the Clippers continue to be the favorites to sign him.
Paul certainly would have fit well in Charlotte because of his ability to run the offense like an old-school point guard. His ability to distribute the ball and keep everyone happy is a unique skill that not everyone has.
Paul's own scoring ability has dropped off quite a bit in the last few years, but he is a savant at finding holes in the defense that no one else can see with passes.
While Paul would have been an excellent veteran to bring in on a very young team, he is more interested in competing for a title and playing closer to his family.
Last season with the Spurs, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. He shot 42.7 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
