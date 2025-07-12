Kon Knueppel ruled out for Hornets Summer League clash with 76ers
Well, Charlotte Hornets fans won't get the opportunity to see a bounce-back performance by fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel tonight after a quiet debut against Utah. Moments ago, the team officially ruled him out as a precaution from a past injury.
Statement from Hornets PR:
"Kon Knueppel will not be active for today’s summer league game vs. PHI after making his debut last night vs. UTA. This was anticipated as part of his buildup following a right ankle injury that occurred during the predraft process. Knueppel is expected to return to the Hornets lineup on 7/14 vs. Dallas."
Knueppel had a super inefficient night offensively against the Jazz, shooting just 1/8 from the floor, with his only made field goal coming off a dunk. He did dish out four assists while grabbing one rebound and swiping a steal in a shade under 30 minutes of action.
Although the offense wasn't present, his effort, energy, and defense were, for the most part. It wasn't the debut he or anyone had hoped for, but it's certainly not a reason to slam on the panic button already.
The Hornets and 76ers are set to tip things off at 6:30 p.m. ET.
