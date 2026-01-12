Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The L.A. Clippers have won fifteen straight games against the Charlotte Hornets, making it the longest active winning streak in any head-to-head matchup in the NBA.

Can the Bugs finally get off the schneid? The staff at Charlotte Hornets On SI has submitted their picks.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 116, Clippers 113

The Clippers have played much better of late, winning nine of their last eleven games. The Hornets, however, have seemed to have turned a corner and are playing competitively every single night. I'll give them a slight edge in this one and snap the streak behind a big-time performance from LaMelo Ball.

Zach Roberts: Clippers 115, Hornets 109

The Clippers were so much worse when they beat the Hornets the first time in Charlotte. Surely James Harden won't drop 50+, but it may not matter. The Hornets are also better and healthier than they were then, which will allow them to keep it competitive.

Matt Alquiza: Clippers 117, Hornets 108

The NBA’s longest losing head-to-head streak belongs to the Grizzlies, who have lost 16 straight games to the Thunder.

Right behind them? The Charlotte Hornets, who have lost 15 straight games to the LA Clippers.

Based on how well Kawhi Leonard has been playing of late, I believe there will be a tie at the top after tonight.

Ian Black: Clippers 109, Hornets 106

These teams are playing as well as any in the league as of late, but something has to give tonight. The Clippers are much more experienced and play a particularly meticulous brand of basketball that should give them a slight edge here.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 125, Clippers 111

At a certain stage, a winning streak reaches a point where it is more of a burden on the successful team than it is on the losing team. I believe that point has been reached, and with how well the Hornets have been playing recently, it's time for them to get a win over the Clippers.

The Hornets and Clippers will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET. If you're able to stay awake for this one, you'll be able to tune in, as always, on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

