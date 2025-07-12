Why Hornets fans shouldn't be concerned with Kon Knueppel's quiet debut
The Charlotte Hornets beat the Utah Jazz in a Summer League game on Friday night. It was a game that showcased all of the Hornets' draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Fans were most excited to watch Kon Knueppel, the fifth overall pick in that draft, but it was a pretty anticlimactic debut if we're being honest.
Knueppel was horrid at shooting the ball, only hitting one of the eight shots he attempted (a dunk), including missing all five of the shots he took from beyond the three-point arc. He was also a measly 3-6 from the free-throw line.
Despite scoring just five points, he was a +6 on the court. He did have four assists, which showed his ability to still make a positive impact on the team even when his shot isn't falling.
While this debut was alarming from a shot-making standpoint, fans still shouldn't worry about this performance. It was the first time he'd played against players who weren't giving him enough space to get his shot off whenever he wanted, and it was clear much of Utah's attention was on him.
Anyone can have a bad night shooting the ball; it's a make-or-miss league. What matters is the fact that Knueppel was still able to contribute to a win when he wasn't making shots.
Knueppel's shot will fall on a more regular basis than the 1-8 performance he showed on Friday night. Fans should expect him to be closer to the 48 percent shooter he was in his one season with Duke.
