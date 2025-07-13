Hornets hold off Sixers' comeback attempt, stay unbeaten in Summer League
The Charlotte Hornets enjoyed a double-digit lead for much of the night, but the Philadelphia 76ers made a run late and made things interesting down to the wire. Liam McNeeley missed one of two free throws when up two with four seconds left, forcing Charlotte to play defense and not foul. Ryan Kalkbrenner rejected the game-tying attempt to secure a 96-94 win.
Best of the Night: MJ Walker
Um, well, this was certainly a surprise. Yes, Walker did his damage strictly from downtown, but if it weren't for those triples, the Hornets wouldn't have won. Sure, I could have gone with Tidjane Salaun or KJ Simpson, but what a great moment for the former Florida State star, who is looking for an opportunity. Obviously, that won't come in Charlotte with as many guards as they have, but he could be a depth option they could stash away in the G League.
Worst of the Night: Ryan Kalkbrenner
It's still early, so I'm not ready to hit the panic button just yet, but it's pretty clear that Kalkbrenner is going to need some time to develop in the G League before sniffing the rotation in Charlotte. He got bullied by Adem Bona and others on both ends of the floor, and you could see it on his face and in his body language that it was getting to him. He did have the block that saved the game from going to overtime, however.
Highlight of the Night: Baugh's block
The Hornets will have tomorrow off before clashing with No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
