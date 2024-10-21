3 reasons why the Charlotte Hornets will make the 2025 NBA playoffs
Two more sleeps.
In 48 hours Charlotte Hornets fans will wake up for the first time in 192 days with their squad scheduled to play a game that night. After a rollercoaster offseason defined by the changing of the franchise's DNA, excitement for the Hornets is at a fever pitch, and a trip to Houston to tip off the 2024-25 season is the lone antidote.
Members of the front office and the coaching staff have strayed away from the vaunted "P word," but players embraced it fully at the team's annual media day. Playoffs. That is the goal for the Hornets that will take the floor for 82 games beginning on Wednesday. Is it likely that Charlotte will go dancing for the first time since 2016? Probably not. Is it possible? Absolutely. Here's why.
1. Charles Lee's experience and system
The new head coach of the Charlotte Hornets has been there before. He joins the Hornets with two world championship rings donning the logos of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, and he's well positioned to bring the Hornets their first. Lee knows what it takes to win titles.
His experience coaching All Stars like Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Giannis Antetekounmpo will be invaluable for budding Hornets superstars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Charlotte's cornerstones will be set loose to play free-flowing, aesthetically pleasing basketball that should lead to wins that have long escaped the Queen City's basketball team.
Charlotte was one of the league's leakiest defenses in 2023-24, and their new head coach has made that end his calling card. Dogged effort and intensity over game length led Charlotte's summer league squad to an impressive campaign, and his senior Hornets carried that energy into the preseason. Charles Lee has preached two-way play from his opening press conference in Charlotte, and his starring duo have heeded the call.
2. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller's star power
Both Miller and Ball filled the stat sheet in the preseason. Ball's out of this world shooting exposé against the Miami Heat (24 points on 6/12 from three-point range) solidified that his ankle problems are in the past. 2024 should be a return to form for the point guard that set the ablaze in 2021-22, becoming one of the youngest All Stars in NBA history.
His running mate, Brandon Miller, had a slower start to the preseason, but he topped it off with a lights out performance against the Indiana Pacers in the finale. The stellar sophomore poured in 20 points on 4/5 shooting from range, and punctuated his scrimmage campaign with the dunk of the preseason on Myles Turner's head.
Charlotte will go as far as these two take them. Miller and Ball are still young pups in a league ran by old dogs, but they can still punch above their weight. The duo projects to be one of the Eastern Conference's best in the long-term, but an early ascension into superstardom for one or both will carry Charlotte into the playoffs.
3. Improved supporting cast
The stars stole the show in the preseason, but their supporting cast didn't let Ball and Miller have all of the fun. Tidjane Salaün's shooting stroke have pundits re-thinking both his long-term projections and short-term value to Charlotte's roster. Tre Mann's Allen Iverson impression gives the Hornets' bench a scoring punch they haven't seen since Malik Monk left town. Mark Williams hasn't played yet. Grant Williams, Taj Gibson and Seth Curry are ideal veterans to support a young squad hungry for success. And Josh Green, Cody Martin, and Miles Bridges give Charle Lee a host of options on the wing that will allow for malleable lineups that can flex based on the situational needs.
This is a very glass half full projection for the Charlotte Hornets, but it is within their range of outcomes. The Hornets on SI staff, myself included, were adamant in our belief that Charlotte will miss the playoffs again. Only two days until they have a chance to prove us wrong.
