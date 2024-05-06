Should the Hornets Re-Sign Miles Bridges?

As the 2023-24 NBA season has concluded for the Charlotte Hornets, the future of Miles Bridges with the team looms large. Amidst a flurry of speculation and analyses, one thing remains clear: uncertainty shrouds Bridges' potential return to the Hornets for the 2024-25 season.

Recent reports, including NBA insider Mike Scotto’s insight that Detroit will look to sign Bridges , have cast some doubt on the player’s future in Charlotte .

Is there a lack of confidence surrounding Bridges' re-signing? With the Hornets finishing this season near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings amid another year of roster challenges due to injuries, the stakes are high for the organization to make strategic decisions regarding Bridges' tenure.

Will Miles Bridges Return to the Hornets?

Bridges has continually signaled an intention to remain in the Queen City. “I'd love to be here," he said in February . "I got drafted here and they stuck with me through my lowest time, so I for sure want to be here. We haven't played with our full healthy team the whole year. I feel like if we had our full team, it's no way we wouldn't be in the playoffs. Not even the Play-In, I feel like we'd be in the playoffs. We've got a great future ahead of us if we can just stay healthy."

Concluding this season, Bridges doubled down , sadding, “It’s my plan to be here. I love the city of Charlotte. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.” (Last off-season, Bridges and the Hornets failed to reach a long-term contract agreement when he signed the qualifying offer to return.)

Despite Bridges becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer, Charlotte does retain Bridges’ Bird Rights, which gives them certain advantages in re-signing him. The Hornets will have a cap hold worth $16,264,479 for Miles Bridges this off-season, even if they re-sign him for more than that figure. This flexibility would save Charlotte having to clear cap room to re-sign him, and it also gives them the opportunity to sign-and-trade Bridges.

Where Things Go From Here

Analyzing the situation requires a multi-faceted approach. On the one hand, Bridges emerged as a key starter for the Hornets in 2021-22, the last season before he missed all of 2022-23 — indeed, part of that “lowest” point that Bridges referenced. Before that, he had impressively showcased his versatility and chemistry with star Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.

Upon his return in 2023-24, Bridges’ on-court performance statistically was similar, but his on-court impact didn’t reach the heights of 2021-22. Still, the unflattering situation this season and the synergy he brings with LaMelo Ball cannot be understated, making him a valuable asset from a basketball standpoint.

What Happened With Miles Bridges?

However, the well-documented off-court dynamics surrounding Bridges add a layer of complexity to the decision-making process. Bridges is currently serving a probationary term after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of the kids.

On top of sitting out 2022-23, Bridges also missed ten games to start the 2023-24 season as part of the NBA's 30-game suspension. (Subsequently, Bridges had a scheduled court date in February for an alleged violation of a protection order stemming from that case.)

From a strategic standpoint, the Hornets now find themselves at a crossroads. With Bridges in unrestricted free agency, the organization must weigh the risk of losing him against the opportunity to explore potential trades. The decision extends beyond the immediate future, encompassing long-term implications for the Hornets' roster and competitiveness.

While retaining Bridges would bolster the team's chances of success, the uncertainty surrounding his intentions necessitates a proactive approach from the organization. Exploring all available avenues, including sign-and-trade scenarios, could mitigate the risk of losing Bridges while maximizing the team's assets.

Ultimately, the fate of Miles Bridges with the Charlotte Hornets hinges on a delicate balance of basketball considerations and off-court dynamics. Whether Bridges remains a cornerstone of the team's future or embarks on a new chapter elsewhere, the decisions made in the coming weeks and months could shape the franchise's trajectory for years to come.

