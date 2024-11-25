Injury report: Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.'s status revealed vs. Hornets
It's the start of a very important early season homestand for the Charlotte Hornets as they are set to face five Eastern Conference foes, three of which are divisional opponents.
For tonight's game against the Orlando Magic, the Hornets will continue to be without the services of guard Tre Mann, forward Miles Bridges, and centers Mark Williams and Nick Richards. But the Hornets won't be at a complete disadvantage as Orlando could be without two key pieces in their frontcourt.
Forward Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique) has already been ruled out, meaning he will miss his 14th straight game. Despite his absence, the Magic have played exceptional basketball of late, winning eight of their last nine games.
Before his injury, Banchero was averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. He is one of the handful of players to have already recorded a 50-point game this season. He was absent in the Magic's last matchup with Charlotte, but it didn't seem to make much of a difference considering Orlando won convincingly, 114-89.
Center Wendell Carter Jr. has been labeled as questionable for tonight's game, which is a good sign for the Orlando faithful. He's been out since early November, dealing with left foot plantar fasciitis. If he is ruled out, it will give Charlotte a much better chance to compete on the glass and in the paint.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Brandon Miller just did something only Steph Curry has ever done
Spread & over/under predictions for Magic at Hornets
Where the Hornets' 'big three' ranks among NBA teams
The Hornets begin pivotal five-game homestand with divisional foe