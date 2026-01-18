Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

The Hornets came up short in San Francisco on Saturday night. Now they head to Denver on the second night of a back-to-back, and our writers have made their predictions.

Here's how the Charlotte Hornets On SI staff sees tonight's game playing out.

Matt Alquiza: Nuggets 120, Hornets 109

Charlotte playing their third game in four nights, and the second night of a back-to-back in the altitude of Denver is a tough break. The Hornets’ tired legs will struggle to keep up with the plucky Nuggets, dropping their record on this west coast road trip to 2-3.

Evan Campos: Hornets 116, Nuggets 111

Charlotte is just 1-12 against Denver since the start of the 2019-20 season, largely due to the fact the Hornets have had no real answer to even bother Nikola Jokic, but he will not play in this one. Jamal Murray will no doubt be a handful after posting 34 points and five assists the last time these teams met, but Charlotte has a great chance here, especially if Moussa Diabaté is available to help on the glass and add defensive versatility against a smaller Nuggets lineup. I think a big night from LaMelo Ball and Charlotte’s role players wins them this one close and continues their success on back-to-backs.

Zach Roberts: Nuggets 119, Hornets 110

No Nikola Jokic, no problem. The Hornets will benefit from the center’s absence and potentially getting Moussa Diabate back themselves. They should play better, but it's the second night of a back-to-back against a title contender, even without Jokic

Philip Trapp: Nuggets 118, Hornets 108

Charlotte has looked dangerous in stretches on this road trip, but the second night of a back-to-back at altitude is rarely forgiving, especially against a Denver team that knows how to stay organized even without Nikola Jokic. The Hornets should be able to hang tough for an honorable three quarters or so, before the Nuggets' physicality and late-game execution takes over.

