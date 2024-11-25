Brandon Miller just did something only Steph Curry has ever done
After getting off to a slower start than anticipated, Brandon Miller broke out last week. During three games, the Charlotte Hornets' second-year forward not only looked like his old self but like an improved version with more experience under his belt. The Hornets went 1-2 in that stretch of three games, but Miller was historically good.
Brandon Miller equals Steph Curry with three-game stretch
In the three games last week, which were losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks (by a combined seven points) and an overtime win over the Detroit Pistons, Brandon Miller averaged exactly 33 points on 6.3 threes per game with a stunning 56.1/55.9/100% shooting split. The only other person in NBA history to do that is Steph Curry, who of course did it three times.
Miller found the jump shot that had largely been eluding him early on in the season and raised his season numbers to an impressive area in the process. He is now slashing 19.8/4.9/3.8 on 42.1/37.8/95.7% shooting. Those are career highs across the board except for his overall shooting percentage, which is 1.9% lower than last year's mark.
Miller will get a chance to continue his historic hot streak alongside LaMelo Ball (85 points in the last two games) tonight at 7:00 pm EST against the red-hot Orlando Magic.
