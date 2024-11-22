LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller make history in Hornets’ overtime win
The Charlotte Hornets' young backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller continues to redefine the team’s ceiling.
In their overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons, Ball and Miller made both NBA and franchise history, becoming the first teammates in Hornets history to score 35-plus points in the same game. They also became the fifth-youngest duo in NBA history to record 35+ points each in a single contest.
Ball finished the night with 35 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and four three-pointers. Miller delivered a career-high 38 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and eight three-pointers. At just 23 and 22 years old, respectively, Ball and Miller have quickly established themselves as the future of the Charlotte Hornets. Their ability to play off one another was on full display as they carried the Hornets through critical stretches of the game.
Brandon Miller on his big night alongside LaMelo Ball
"I think it opens up a lot to our game. Having the ability to have ‘Melo come off the ball and me come off the ball, I think it can create confusion for the defense because you’ve got two good shooters but you can only pick one of them. It’s going to be a scary duo – I’ve been saying that. I’m looking forward to some more wins."
This performance builds on what has been a strong season for both players. Ball is averaging 28.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. Miller, despite battling injuries and a recent shooting slump, is still contributing 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in his second year. Both players are proving they can carry the Hornets offensively.
Games like this highlight the potential of the Ball-Miller backcourt to lead Charlotte forward. Their ability to play off each other and take control is exciting for Hornets fans. Performances like this show they are building something special.
