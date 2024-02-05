Mock Trades: Four Proposals Involving Miles Bridges

Aside from LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and the injured Mark Williams, the Charlotte Hornets should be open to discussing just about everyone on its roster in trade discussions, including Miles Bridges.

After missing a year, Bridges has been just as productive and in some ways, more productive than he was two seasons ago. Through 37 games, Bridges is averaging 20.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, having a career year of sorts on an expiring deal.

Bridges' name has popped up in trade rumors over the last few weeks and with the Hornets seemingly headed toward a mini-rebuild, he could be a player GM Mitch Kupchak attempts to move. The tricky part here is Bridges has a no-trade clause, so if he makes it clear he wants to remain in Charlotte all of this is null and void.

But we'll speculate and throw a handful of trade proposals together, centered around Bridges.

TRADE 1

Hornets receive: Ochai Agbaji, 2025 1st round pick (via CLE)

Jazz receive: Miles Bridges

Analysis: To be completely honest, it's really hard to gauge what Bridges' trade value is. How do others around the league view him, including his off the court situation? That plays a big part in this. In this particular trade, Agbaji can slide in next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, forming a high upside backcourt. He's got positional flexibility, capable of playing the two or three. He hasn't lit the world on fire through the first 100+ games of his career, but there's reason to believe he can mold into a quality starter with the right pieces around him.

TRADE 2

Hornets receive: James Wiseman, three second round picks

Pistons receive: Miles Bridges

Analysis: Sticking with Detroit, if they don't care for the Ivey proposal, maybe they'll feel better about moving off of Wiseman. Jalen Duren has the center spot locked up long-term and they may be willing to part with Wiseman if it means netting an athletic forward like Bridges.

TRADE 3

Hornets receive: Nasir Little, four second round picks

Suns receive: Miles Bridges

Analysis: Phoenix is another team that has been linked to Bridges over the last couple of weeks. The problem is, they don't have much to offer. Their bench does not feature any intriguing young options outside of Nasir Little, who is at most a decent role player off the bench. This is my least favorite proposal by far because there's just not much at Phoenix's disposal.

TRADE 4

Hornets receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaxson Hayes, 2029 1st round pick (top 10 protected)

Lakers receive: Miles Bridges, Frank Ntilikina

Analysis: Hood-Schifino and Hayes are buried on the Lakers' bench. Hood-Schifino is just a rookie so there are a lot of unknowns with him but he is a former first rounder with a lot of potential. Hayes 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in just 20 minutes per game back in 2021-22 with the New Orleans Pelicans, so if given the opportunity, he'll produce. The big asset here, of course, is the future first round pick. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are set to hit free agency after next season and if the Lakers don't have a plan in place to keep/replace them, that pick could hold a lot of value down the line.

