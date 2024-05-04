All Hornets

Full List of Players Invited to the 2024 NBA Combine

The NBA Draft is just around the corner. See who the top prospects are in this year's class.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) looks on during / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Friday evening, the NBA released the list of 78 prospects who have been invited to participate in the 2024 NBA Combine which will be held from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.

Full list (Name, Position, School):

Michael Ajayi, F, Pepperdine

Melvin Ajinca, G/F, France

Trey Alexander, Creighton

Izan Almansa, F, G League Ignite

Reece Beekman, G, Virginia

Adem Bona, F/C, UCLA

Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas

Jalen Bridges, F, Baylor

Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite

Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Devin Carter, G, Providence

Stephon Castle, G, UConn

Ulrich Chomche, C, NBA Academy Africa

Cam Christie, G, Minnesota

Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

Isaiah Collier, G, USC

Tristan De Silva, F, Colorado

Pacome Dadiet, G/F, Germany

N'Faly Dante, C, Oregon

Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky

Nikola Djurisic, G/F, Serbia

Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Justin Edwards, G/F, Kentucky

Kyle Filipowski, F/C, Duke

Trentyn Flowers, G/F, Australia

Johnny Furphy, G/F, Kansas

Kyshawn George, G/F, Miami (FL)

Tyon Grant-Foster, G, Grand Canyon

PJ Hall, C, Clemson

Coleman Hawkins, F, Illinois

Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite

DaRon Holmes II, F, Dayton

Ariel Hukporti, C, Germany

Oso Ighodaro, F, Marquette

Harrison Ingram, F, North Carolina

Bronny James, G, USC

A.J. Johnson, G, Australia

Keshad Johnson, F, Arizona

David Jones, F, Memphis

Dillon Jones, F, Weber State

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Alex Karaban, F, UConn

Bobi Klintman, F, Australia

Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee

Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette

Pelle Larsson, G, Arizona

Jared McCain, G, Dukel

Kevin McCullar, G, Kansas

Yves Missi, C, Baylor

Ajay Mitchell, G, UC Santa Barbara

Jonathan Mogbo, F/C, San Francisco

Tristen Newton, G, UConn

Juan Nunez, G, Germany

Quinten Post, F/C Boston College

Antonio Reeves, G, Kentucky

Zaccharie Risacher, F, France

Jaxson Robinson, G/F, BYU

Tidjane Salaun, F, France

Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest

Payton Sandfort, G/F Iowa

Alexandre Sarr, F/C Australia

Baylor Scheiermann, G/F, Creighton

Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Terrance Shannon, G, Illinois

Jamal Shead, G, Houston

Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

KJ Simpson, G, Colorado

Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite

Cam Spencer, G, UConn

Nikola Topic, G, Serbia

JT Toppin, F, New Mexico

Jaylon Tyson, G, California

Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor

Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana

Jamir Watkins, G/F, Florida State

Cody Williams, F, Colorado

