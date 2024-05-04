Full List of Players Invited to the 2024 NBA Combine
Friday evening, the NBA released the list of 78 prospects who have been invited to participate in the 2024 NBA Combine which will be held from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.
Full list (Name, Position, School):
Michael Ajayi, F, Pepperdine
Melvin Ajinca, G/F, France
Trey Alexander, Creighton
Izan Almansa, F, G League Ignite
Reece Beekman, G, Virginia
Adem Bona, F/C, UCLA
Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas
Jalen Bridges, F, Baylor
Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt
Devin Carter, G, Providence
Stephon Castle, G, UConn
Ulrich Chomche, C, NBA Academy Africa
Cam Christie, G, Minnesota
Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State
Donovan Clingan, C, UConn
Isaiah Collier, G, USC
Tristan De Silva, F, Colorado
Pacome Dadiet, G/F, Germany
N'Faly Dante, C, Oregon
Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
Nikola Djurisic, G/F, Serbia
Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Justin Edwards, G/F, Kentucky
Kyle Filipowski, F/C, Duke
Trentyn Flowers, G/F, Australia
Johnny Furphy, G/F, Kansas
Kyshawn George, G/F, Miami (FL)
Tyon Grant-Foster, G, Grand Canyon
PJ Hall, C, Clemson
Coleman Hawkins, F, Illinois
Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
DaRon Holmes II, F, Dayton
Ariel Hukporti, C, Germany
Oso Ighodaro, F, Marquette
Harrison Ingram, F, North Carolina
Bronny James, G, USC
A.J. Johnson, G, Australia
Keshad Johnson, F, Arizona
David Jones, F, Memphis
Dillon Jones, F, Weber State
Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton
Alex Karaban, F, UConn
Bobi Klintman, F, Australia
Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee
Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
Pelle Larsson, G, Arizona
Jared McCain, G, Dukel
Kevin McCullar, G, Kansas
Yves Missi, C, Baylor
Ajay Mitchell, G, UC Santa Barbara
Jonathan Mogbo, F/C, San Francisco
Tristen Newton, G, UConn
Juan Nunez, G, Germany
Quinten Post, F/C Boston College
Antonio Reeves, G, Kentucky
Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
Jaxson Robinson, G/F, BYU
Tidjane Salaun, F, France
Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest
Payton Sandfort, G/F Iowa
Alexandre Sarr, F/C Australia
Baylor Scheiermann, G/F, Creighton
Mark Sears, G, Alabama
Terrance Shannon, G, Illinois
Jamal Shead, G, Houston
Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
KJ Simpson, G, Colorado
Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
Cam Spencer, G, UConn
Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
JT Toppin, F, New Mexico
Jaylon Tyson, G, California
Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
Jamir Watkins, G/F, Florida State
Cody Williams, F, Colorado